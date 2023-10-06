Come party for a good cause as Rocking 4 Cancer is hosting an event this weekend in aid of the Childhood Cancer Foundation (CHOC).
The event will take place today at WestEnd in Rylands and will feature the best in Cape Town entertainment.
You can expect to see performances from Andrea Fortuin, PJ Twins, Shadley Schroeder, Young Soldier, Celeste & Jon-E, Carletheia, DJ Cool J, Sade Von S, and Novacaine the band. TikTok star and influencer Amy Davids is the MC.
The theme is Halloween and the first 100 guests will receive a free goodie bag and have access to delicious snack platters and a complimentary glass of wine.
Rocking 4 Cancer was started in 2013 by two friends with a love for live music and who realised what a huge impact it could have for a worthy cause.
“Cancer is close to our hearts and with that, the idea for Rocking 4 Cancer was born. We rely solely on public and business sponsorship and this event is all about having a good time but in aid of amazing charities,” says co-founder of Rocking 4 Cancer and Momma's over Matters Casey Lee Jephta.
This is one event you do not want to miss and tickets are available at R100 on Quicket or Whatsapp 084 450 5959. Doors open at 8pm.