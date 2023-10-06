Come party for a good cause as Rocking 4 Cancer is hosting an event this weekend in aid of the Childhood Cancer Foundation (CHOC). The event will take place today at WestEnd in Rylands and will feature the best in Cape Town entertainment.

You can expect to see performances from Andrea Fortuin, PJ Twins, Shadley Schroeder, Young Soldier, Celeste & Jon-E, Carletheia, DJ Cool J, Sade Von S, and Novacaine the band. TikTok star and influencer Amy Davids is the MC. LINE UP: Rocking 4 Cancer The theme is Halloween and the first 100 guests will receive a free goodie bag and have access to delicious snack platters and a complimentary glass of wine. Rocking 4 Cancer was started in 2013 by two friends with a love for live music and who realised what a huge impact it could have for a worthy cause.