All roads lead to GrandWest this weekend and both events are family-friendly. On Saturday, the Grand Arena stage will come alive as 1000 budding musicians, singers and dancers from 10 schools battle it out in the finals of the High School Jam contest.

High schools which have made it through to the finals include Belhar, Cedar, Elsies River, Fairbairn, Milnerton, Muizenberg, Parel Vallei, Parow, Portland, Valhalla, Excelsior and BAAP, a collaboration consisting of Bridgetown, Athlone School for the Blind, Peakview and Athlone high schools. FUN TIME: High School Jam at GrandWest The organisation aims to identify, develop and reward cultural talent in the Western Cape at school level and encourage schools to compete through music, dance and performance, giving the youngsters a first-hand glimpse into how the entertainment industry works. A financial donation of R274 000 will be given by GrandWest to cover prizes and other costs to schools such as transport.

Tickets are available at the door at R80 and the show starts at 10am, until 8pm. Be prepared to be amazed and inspired at Aerial Sports South Africa’s inaugural pole and aerial competition which will showcase the awe-inspiring artistry, athleticism, and creativity of pole and aerial performers from around the country. The first competition taking place in Cape Town promises to be a sensational experience, where competitors will captivate the audience with their gravity-defying feats.