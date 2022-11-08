Season three of the hit musical Oh What a Night returns to the Baxter Theatre this summer, to get mense jolling and singing along to old school classics. Written and directed by Shadley Schroeder, this production tells the true story of a young man from the dusty streets of the Cape Flats, who grew up in front of teachers, artists, performers and impresarios who inspired him to follow a career in the arts.

Shadley says the songs of yesteryear hold a lot of fond memories: “A lot of people can relate to the old songs and that is the time where your parents and grandparents fell in love for the first time, using these songs to say sweet words.” He says this year’s show is bigger and better than before. “Every season there is something different; this time around there are some original songs written for the show, a bigger venue, more people added to the cast, a few guest appearances and a five-piece live band.”

STAGED: Oh What A Night director Shadley Schroeder Joining Schroeder on stage will be Kim Davidson, 20, and Krista Jonas, who is remembered for her sterling performance on The Voice SA in 2019. “The show is about celebrating the music and songs of those years, so people can just come and enjoy the show with us. “All I can say is we’re looking at 57 songs in a space of two hours,” adds Schroeder.

Audiences can also look forward to an appearance from Shadley’s oom, Toyer Abrahams. A legend in his own right, Abrahams was sadly confined to a wheelchair after a leg amputation a few years ago and stopped performing on stage. Oh What a Night will run in the Concert Hall at the Baxter Theatre from December 6 to 10, starting at 8:15pm nightly and a Saturday show at 4pm on December 10.