In another stroke of musical genius, DJ and producer Calvin Peters, better known as Uncle Cal, has brought together the angelic voice of Loren Erasmus with the saxophone stylings of Don Vino to breathe new life into the Shirley Bassey classic Never Never Never. “The original version is nice, it is what your ouma and oupa would listen to, but with this remake you can listen to it with your feet,” says Uncle Cal.

“I have given it a dance gees by adding a funky Cape Town Jazz twist, so that people can dance to it in modern day.” The premiere performance and official release of the trio’s rendition of Never Never Never will be done in conjunction with the official launch of The Band Aid Winter Blanket Drive 2022, which will be held on 30 July at Danté’s Premiere Lounge in Bellville. “I am introducing the song to a new audience, to the millennials,” says Uncle Cal.

RENDITION: Never Never Never It was at an event in Paarl that Uncle Cal got to see Loren Erasmus and Don Vino perform together, and it was then and there that he decided to produce a song with the talented duo. “I was the DJ providing entertainment. When they took to the stage, I was on a break. “It was my first time seeing them perform together, the way they complement each other, I thought julle twee klink baie lekker saam, and I thought I should produce a song for them.