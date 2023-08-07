Local music star Claire Phillips is back with a powerful new single that captures the conversation of love, life and womanhood. Her song, “Amongst The Stars”, was released last week.

“Amongst The Stars” is a sultry soul explosion showcasing Claire’s signature blend of jazz, funk, and soul. Following a sensational European tour, Claire has returned with a vengeance to captivate hearts worldwide. The Cape Town-born songstress moves audiences with her soulful voice and guitar and carries a message with every song she produces.

The award-winning songbird says: “People have this unrealistic idea of love and romance, just like life; there are ups and downs. “We hide the lows and only celebrate the highs of relationships. Sometimes you have to take a look at yourself and ask, ‘How have I added value, or how was I part of an almost demise of a beautiful love?’ “This song to me is exactly that: it’s super personal. The song to me is also about taking accountability”, she added.

Recorded, written, produced, and performed by the powerhouse herself, the single is a testament to Claire’s unmatched talent and artistry. As the country celebrates Women’s Day this week, Phillips says women in South Africa have little to celebrate. “Women have nothing to celebrate. I recently returned from touring Europe and I must say, seeing women walking around alone at 3am in the morning was something that blew my mind, not having to watch your back, not getting derogative statements thrown at you, not having men whistle at you, not being hit on” she explained.

“In this regard, I feel like South Africa has a long way to go. “On the flip side, I feel that women are on a personal journey with themselves. I am one of those women – I have always been intimidated by my femininity and now I am embracing it. In a heartfelt message to her fans, Phillips said: “Thank you for your patience and support. This single is my gift to you. I hope it brings you as much joy listening to it as I had creating it. The queen is back!”