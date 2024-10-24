Cape Town's Deputy Mayor, Eddie Andrews, has completed the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon while spearheading a campaign to raise R3.3 million to buy 42 000 pairs of school shoes. Andrews says his 'Soles for Souls' campaign aims to provide dignity and hope to underprivileged kids in the Western Cape.

On Sunday, he completed the gruelling marathon, running a distance of 42.2 km in a time of 6:36:27, comfortably within the time limit. This year, the popular marathon reached a record-breaking 21 000 entries. Andrews described the experience “42.2 km of pure joy”.

“The first 30 kilometres was okay, the legs were fine, breathing was fine. The last 12 km was tough, the loop at the end was tough, but we made it,” he says. “We finished well in the cut-off time, I’m extremely proud of myself and also of course in terms of what we are running for and why we are running for, Soles for Souls,” he adds. Andrews, a former Springbok rugby player, dedicated the last 10 months to training for the marathon, participating in half-marathons throughout the year.

He initiated the school shoe project after realising that many children go to school barefoot or with stukkende skoene. Prior to the race, he said each step he takes symbolises the hope and dignity that a simple pair of shoes can provide to a child. So far, he has raised over R300 000 as he continues his efforts to bring soles to little souls.

This initiative is also in partnership with the GivenGain Foundation and the Santa Shoebox Project. Currently, no particular schools have been designated to receive the shoes donation, but Andrews mentioned that they are considering schools in the Cape Metro area and throughout the province. He encourages everyone to keep supporting the campaign, which is still active.