The Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre (CTIEC) is calling on Capetonians to come and enjoy the heritage of the Muslim community by attending the Kramat-Mazaar Tour this weekend. This free event on Sunday will see visitors explore the various historical landmarks in Deer Park, Vredehoek, Constantia and Macassar.

CTIEC Tour leader Moulana Sayed Imraan Ziyaee says: “The tour will include visits to several Kramats located in and around Cape Town, allowing participants to witness the beauty and serenity of these sacred spaces while being able to listen to talks by Members of the Cape Town Ulama Board.” The CTIEC hopes that the Kramat Mazaar Tour will help foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Cape Town’s Muslim heritage and the sacrifices of the founders of Islam in the Cape. INVITE: Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre During the tour, guides and scholars will share stories and history associated with each Kramat, providing insights into the lives and teachings of the saints buried there.