The City of Cape Town has been slammed for its sponsorship of a tribute concert with controversial singer Steve Hofmeyr on the line-up. The Theuns Jordaan concert is scheduled to take place at Cape Town Stadium on January 6 with a host of artists expected to perform to an audience of 20 000.

However, there has been outrage due to Hofmeyr’s name being on the bill for the show, and a lack of inclusivity for diverse audiences, reports the Cape Times. The show comes weeks after a similar production was held in Pretoria, in tribute to the Afrikaans musician, who died at age 50 in 2021 after a short battle with cancer. Alongside Hofmeyr, the line-up includes Juanita du Plessis, Kurt Darren, Ray Dylan, Dozi, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Karlien van Jaarsveld, Ricus Nel, Jay du Plessis, Bok van Blerk, Danny Smoke, Liezel Pieters, Lianie May and Jacques du Plessis.

AT CAPE TOWN: Theuns Jordaan concert Earlier this year, the Equality Court ordered Hofmeyr to pay a R100 000 fine, after he told his social media followers that the LGBTQIA+ acronym includes those who engage in bestiality, and that they groom children. Sibonelo Ncanana, human rights co-ordinator for OUT LGBT Wellbeing, the organisation to which Hofmeyr paid the fine, said it was “concerning” that the City has decided to support this concert, while Triangle Project spokesperson Ling Sheperd questioned why local queer artists were excluded. Probed about its alignment with the event and how much the event would cost taxpayers, the City stated: “The City, through its events support process, will be providing municipal services and venue rental.

“While the City is a sponsor in these events, it cannot dictate to event organisers who to invite to participate or perform at their events.” De Villiers Events spokesperson Wynand de Villiers said the performing artists were close friends of Jordaan and chosen by his friend, Jacques du Plessis, who toured with him for 14 years, who toured with him as a band member for 14 years. National Coloured Congress (NCC) president Fadiel Adams said he was offended by Hofmeyr’s inclusion.