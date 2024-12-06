In a vibrant display of creativity and local talent, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde this week paid a visit to the set of Netflix's highly anticipated series, One Piece Season 2, at Cape Town Film Studios.
Netflix is investing R897 million in 625 local services suppliers, with the majority being SMMEs.
Season 1 of this production created 1000 full-time equivalent jobs (27% women) and featured over 50 cast members from South Africa.
Winde said, “Lights, camera, action! This week, I went to the CT Film Studios to witness the filming of an exciting international Netflix series. International productions help boost our already-booming film industry, helping us to grow our economy to create jobs."
Furthermore, the City announced the approval of a lease agreement for part of a City-owned property in Paardevlei, Somerset West, which will see the construction of a R900 million film set.
Mayco Member for Economic Growth, Alderman James Vos says: “This lease carries the potential to create hundreds of jobs, generate almost a billion rand in the local economy, and boost tourism to Cape Town. The creative economy is one of the top-performing sectors in the city.”
Cape Point Film Studios director Henry F. Herring believes that film studios will position the country and continent as an attractive filmmaking destination.
“The need for more strategic interventions, including world-class sound stages to support this growth, not only helps filmmakers tell their stories but also contributes substantially to the sustainable expansion of the film sector with its multiplier effect to its value chain, all the while creating more jobs,” he said.