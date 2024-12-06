In a vibrant display of creativity and local talent, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde this week paid a visit to the set of Netflix's highly anticipated series, One Piece Season 2, at Cape Town Film Studios. Netflix is investing R897 million in 625 local services suppliers, with the majority being SMMEs.

Season 1 of this production created 1000 full-time equivalent jobs (27% women) and featured over 50 cast members from South Africa. Winde said, “Lights, camera, action! This week, I went to the CT Film Studios to witness the filming of an exciting international Netflix series. International productions help boost our already-booming film industry, helping us to grow our economy to create jobs." Furthermore, the City announced the approval of a lease agreement for part of a City-owned property in Paardevlei, Somerset West, which will see the construction of a R900 million film set.