Chris Rock has hinted at how Will Smith’s Oscar klap has possibly left him traumatised as he explained why he refused an offer to host next year’s awards. During his stand-up comedy show in Phoenix, Arizona, the 57-year-old addressed the slap again, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to The Arizona Republic, Chris said he turned down the offer, comparing returning to the event to returning to a crime scene, reports aceshowbiz. Chris allegedly referenced the murder trial of OJ Simpson, who was accused of killing his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson but later acquitted. He also said he received an offer to do a Super Bowl commercial following the incident, but he “profanely” refused as well.

While he has not formally addressed the slap, the Grown Ups star didn’t shy away from the topic during his tour. When he mentioned how a person could get famous for being a victim, someone in the sold-out concert asked Rock to “talk about it”. “He’s bigger than me,” he said.