Both Chris Rock and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were reportedly asked to host the 2022 Emmy Awards – but both said ha-ah.
The annual ceremony returns to NBC on September 12 for the first time since 2018, when Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che and Colin Jost co-hosted.
According to Deadline, comedian Chris, who got klapped by Will Smith while presenting an award at this year’s Oscars, and the wrestler-turned-actor were both offered the job.
However, both politely declined. Chris – for obvious reasons – but who would dare taking a swing at The Rock?
Sir Mick Jagger and Kanye West are among a whopping 600 entries looking to receive nominations in the seven music categories.
Rolling Stones legend Mick, 78, contributed the track Strange Game for Apple TV+’s Slow Horses, while Kanye is listed as Ye, his legal name, in the music supervision category for his documentary film Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.
Zendaya and Labrinth have entered two songs from the most recent series of Euphoria for Best Song, and are strong contenders to win again after Labrinth won the Emmy award for Outstanding Music and Lyrics, for his song All for Us, for the HBO teen drama in 2020.
Nominations to be announced on July 12.