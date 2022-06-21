Both Chris Rock and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were reportedly asked to host the 2022 Emmy Awards – but both said ha-ah. The annual ceremony returns to NBC on September 12 for the first time since 2018, when Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che and Colin Jost co-hosted.

According to Deadline, comedian Chris, who got klapped by Will Smith while presenting an award at this year’s Oscars, and the wrestler-turned-actor were both offered the job. However, both politely declined. Chris – for obvious reasons – but who would dare taking a swing at The Rock? Sir Mick Jagger and Kanye West are among a whopping 600 entries looking to receive nominations in the seven music categories.