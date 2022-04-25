Chris Rock’s taanie says Will Smith “slapped all of us” when the actor klapped her son at the Oscars.

Rose Rock says she initially thought the incident – in which the King Richard star brieked af at the comedian over a joke he made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head – was staged, until Will started vloeking Chris uit.

Speaking to news station WIS-TV, she said: “I told someone, when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us, but he really slapped me. When you hurt my child, you hurt me.”

When asked what she would say to Will, she replied: “I have no idea what I would say other than, ‘What in the world were you thinking?’ Because you did a slap, but so many things could have happened...

“You really could have gotten taken out in handcuffs. You didn’t think. You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went up, and you made her day because she was bowled over laughing when it happened.”

The 77-year-old said her son is still “processing” what happened at the ceremony but she is “really, really proud” of how he calmly he responded at the time.

SCANDAL: Will Smith smacks Rock at the Oscars Ceremony

Although she doesn’t think the Academy should have taken away Will’s Best Actor Oscar, she is unimpressed by their decision to ban him from all events, including the Oscars ceremony, for 10 years.

She said: “What does that mean? You don’t even go every year.”

And Rose doesn't feel Will’s apology to her son – which he shared on Instagram – was genuine.

She said: “I feel really bad that he never apologised. His people wrote up a piece and said, ‘I apologise to Chris Rock,’ but something like that is personal. You reach out.”

Following the scandal, Will resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

