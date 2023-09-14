Captain America is so kwaai, he soema has two weddings in one week, my bru. Chris Evans, 42, and Alba Baptiste, 26, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Boston home on Saturday, and are now planning to host another celebration in Portugal for her family and friends before they jet off on their honeymoon.

A source told the New York Post: “There is going to be a second gathering in Portugal for members of Alba’s family who couldn’t be in Massachusetts. Sometime this week, I believe. Then they’ll depart from Portugal for their honeymoon.” The loved-up duo invited their closest family and friends to the first ceremony, including Chris’ Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner. The event was “locked down tight”, according to the New York Post, which reported the guests were all asked to sign non-disclosure agreements and had their phones confiscated before the ceremony.

Chris, who was named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine in 2022, and the Portuguese actress have so far remained tight-lipped about their wedding. The newly-married couple were first linked in November 2022, when an insider revealed that they had been dating “for over a year and it’s serious”. The actor previously revealed that he’d love to start a family one day.