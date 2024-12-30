Cadbury, the beloved British chocolate brand, has lost its royal seal of approval for the first time in 170 years. The decision follows King Charles III’s initial review of the list since ascending the throne in September 2022 after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal warrants, regarded as a hallmark of quality, allow companies to display royal arms on their products, packaging, and premises, influencing consumer choices. Cadbury first received this honour in 1854 from Queen Victoria and was known to be a favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Campaign group B4Ukraine earlier this year called for the removal of warrants from companies operating in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, reports IOL.

Mondelez International, Cadbury’s parent company, was among those highlighted, alongside Bacardi, Nestle, and Unilever, which produces the iconic Marmite. While Bacardi and Nestle retained their warrants, Cadbury was one of over 100 firms absent from the updated list of 386 royal warrant holders. Mondelez’s spokesperson expressed disappointment, noting Cadbury’s enduring place in British culture and its position as the “nation’s favourite chocolate”.