As China prepares to show the world the use of its 5G technology at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, a local lab says it has already achieved a breakthrough in “6G” mobile technology.

The South China Morning Post reported that a research team at government-backed Purple Mountain Laboratories achieved a wireless transmission speed of 206.25 gigabytes per second, which marks a world record for real-time wireless transmission.

The recorded 6G speed is roughly 10-20 times faster than current 5G technology available in China and is said to be able to download an entire 59.5 hour Marvel Cinematic Universe sequence in 4K at just 16 seconds.

Meanwhile, the global rollout of 5G has not gone as smoothly as expected due to a variety of reasons ranging from high cost to conspiracy theories – some being linked to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 5G rollout began in early 2019 and since then, China has rolled out around 1.4 million 5G base stations across the country.

