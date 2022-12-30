KFC has announced that it’s shutting some of its stores temporarily due to load shedding. “Load shedding is impacting the supply of some of your favourite restaurants and menu items,” KFC South Africa posted on its social media platforms on Wednesday.

This came after embattled Eskom announced Stage 3 load shedding on Wednesday. KFC South Africa notified customers that some of their restaurants would be affected. “We are sorry, but due to the ongoing load shedding, some of our restaurants will be temporarily closed, while others may have limited availability on some of your favourite menu items.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and will be back soon,” said KFC. We are sorry, but due to the ongoing loadshedding, some of our restaurants will be temporarily closed, while others may have limited availability on some of your favourite menu items.

We apologise for the inconvenience and will be back soon. pic.twitter.com/RTkWRQLDjO — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) December 27, 2022 Although a list of affected restaurants had not been issued by KFC yet, tweeps responded to the statement and asked why such a huge franchise did not have any backup in place. “Buy generators with the R2 we already donating,” tweeted @Patovipir.