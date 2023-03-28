The City of Cape Town’s libraries are making all the right moves as chess clubs are revived and a round of tournaments kick off. Chess clubs at the City’s libraries are growing once again after the Covid-19 hiatus.

Several libraries have already hosted tournaments this year, while many others are still to take place. Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia van der Ross says: “Chess is often thought of as a sport for brainiacs, but there are benefits for all who play and anyone, regardless of age, can learn. “Playing chess exercises both sides of the brain, it improves memory, creativity and concentration, and helps to develop problem-solving skills. Playing chess is a fun and good way to learn how to follow the rules and build self-confidence.”

The sport has been a fixture at some City libraries for several years. The Kraaifontein Chess Club was started in 2016 and has about 60 members. It meets at the Kraaifontein Library and collaborates with the Cape Town Chess Academy. IT IS BACK: Van der Ross Before Covid-19, the Libraries and Information Services Department hosted an annual chess event in Mitchells Plain.