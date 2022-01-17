“O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?” Jinne kyk nou net vir Romeo (7de Laan, SABC2 at 6pm) who is spoiling Khethiwe rotten on her first day back at work.

Ouens, take note!

Meanwhile, Alexa smells something vrot when Mariaan behaves like she’s keeping the secret to end all secrets.

Nou kykie meisie, we have to ask nuh: What on earth is going on in Hillside?

We are haemorrhaging favourite characters faster than your uncle can eat a Shoprite cake and swallow his diabetics medication!

First it was Ludo and Gabby, then Shawn gets shot, Rikus vattie pad, Marko pak sy tassie to join Estie in Europe and now Andre and Connie are leaving for Saldanha nogals!

At least Zee keeps us entertained!

So Zee, or Zakhele, is part of Aggie’s fam and he’s flamboyant, kind and openly gay.

And niggies, he likes to patsy! And if he looks familiar, he’s also Ash on Skeem Saam.

Speaking of Skeem Saam (6.30pm on SABC1) – have you met the new kids on the block?

We have three fresh faces in the Class of ‘22: Lewatle, Mosebjadi and Paxton.

