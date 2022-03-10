Channing Tatum is “proud” of girlfriend Zoe Kravitz, who plays the part of Catwoman in The Batman.

The 33-year-old actress started dating the hunky actor last year and the 41-year-old actor is now her biggest “fan”.

A source shared: “[Channing] has been telling friends how proud he is of Zoe for her role in The Batman movie.”

Zoe stars alongside the Dark Knight, played by Robert Pattinson, and the Matt Reeves-directed fliek is already a big hit at the box office.

The insider told People: “He is a huge fan of her acting.”

Zoe is the daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, and she admits that her family name has opened doors for her in her career.

Zoe said: “There was a little bit of embarrassment around what came with my last name.

“People would always assume that if I got a job, it was because of that. That was hard.

“But I was incredibly privileged. I got an agent easily.

“I’m not going to pretend like it didn’t help me get into the room.

“But I had to remember that I work hard, and as a child I was putting on performances in my grandparents’ house.

“And it had nothing to do with who my family was. It was because I loved it.”

