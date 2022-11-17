Cape Town TV calls on mense to let their creative juices flow and stand a chance of winning R3 000 by designing its new animated sting to be aired on the channel and social media platforms.

The popular community channel is changing their brand identity from CTV to Cape Town TV and invited mense to take the new logo and reimagine it in a way that conveys the tagline “For You, By You”. Station manager Karen Thorne says: “As a community TV channel, our mandate is to facilitate or encourage active community participation in the creation of the context of the channel. “This is just an opportunity through the marketing and rebranding to also give creatives an opportunity to create a sort of on air branding.”

“We would like animation artists and other artists to take the logo and tagline we have created and basically animate it and send to us stings and if those stings are usable then we will pay those people to air those stings. “We have budgeted for up to 10 stings, just giving an opportunity for people to pitch their ideas and if they are selected they will be paid and their sting will be on air for at least a year or so. “The channel itself is a space for creative expression.”