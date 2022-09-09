These talented gymnasts are ready to tumble their way to stardom but need a little help. Members of the Bemur Gymnastics and Dance Club in Athlone have been selected to represent not just the Western Cape but also South Africa at the 17th World Gymnaestrada in Amsterdam in July 2023.

The meisies between the ages of five to 18 years participated in the Gym for Life Challenge competition on July 30, when they won gold. Now, standing in their way of this glorious competition is R1 million. The 26 participants need to pay R35 000 each, excluding the cost of visas. TALENTED: Bemur Gymnastics and Dance Club stars Coach Barbara Murphy says: “This is such a fabulous opportunity. Not only will they be travelling but they will be meeting gymnasts from all over the world. “If we do not get any funding from the government then we will source the money ourselves.

“We will ask wherever and whoever for funding, we are doing so many fundraisers because we hope to take everyone with us. But even if we can’t take the entire 26 then I will take who I can. “The little ones work so hard and they are so eager that you want to give them all a possibility,” she adds. FUNDRAISER: Stars haal uit en sing The girls practise twice a week, two hours on a Friday and they practise from 9:30-4pm on Saturday. At the competition, they will be doing Acrobatic Gymnastics and Artistic Gymnastics which forms part of the Gym4All sequence.

The Gymnaestrada takes place from 30 July to 5 August in Amsterdam. The girls will have three performances in that week. One of the moms, Shervon Samuel, has been fundraising, but says so far mense have only raised R3 000, while the club needs a R182 000 deposit by end of November. “We are trying every avenue to get the youngsters overseas because to come up with that money is stressful, and November is not far,” says Shervon.