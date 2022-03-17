A Mitchells Plain barber, who has made the cut as one of South Africa’s best, has now launched his own hair products.

Amien Hare, 29, from Morgan’s Village won the 2019 edition of Bump Patrol’s Battle of the Barbers Super Slick competition, coming out tops out of 80 barbers from around the country.

At the time, it was his wish to open his own barbershop.

However, as Covid-19 hit the nation, the father of three had to focus on other areas but soon found a way to bring his own store to life.

“I built on a section of my house and opened my own shop, The Kingsman Fade,” he told IOL proudly.

NEW: Kingsman Fade range

Hare has been cutting hair since the age of 13 and was only barbering part-time.

“I always used to be a barber part-time as a hobby.

“However, when I got married nine years ago and I struggled to find a job, I went into this full-time.

“Barbering is not just a thing for me, it’s a legacy.

“My grandfather, my father and his brothers all used to cut hair and this is where I picked up the skill,” he says.

The devoted family man has taken it a step further and has launched his very own product line of shampoo and conditioners, named The Kingsman Fade.

His products include aloe vera, tea tree mint, argon, caffeine and cannabis, and avocado and honey-infused shampoo and conditioners, along with Brazilian treatments.

“I have someone mixing the chemicals for me and the products are available from my store at 46 Avon Road, Morgan’s Village.

“I hope to expand the products to others in the industry and customers can purchase the products any time,” he adds.

Hare is busy completing his trade test and by March 22 will be a qualified barber serving his community with the best cuts.

For more information or to purchase his products, contact Amien Hare on 084 420 3674 or on 084 043 2975.

[email protected]