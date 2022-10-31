The pop veteran has insisted singers who rely on it should give up their career and gaan werk by die post office.

Speaking at the Angel Ball in New York City, she told the New York Post’s Page Six column: “There are some very fine young artists out there doing great, great work that I am impressed with. But the others, they just need to get them a job at the post office – they are always hiring!

“People are using auto-tune. They need to get to the post office quick.”

The Through the Fire hitmaker also spoke about problems facing young female artists, insisting she feels sad that so many seem to sukkel with “self-esteem” issues.