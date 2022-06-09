People, when you see Weekend Special, you must already get that thrill of knowing the week is finally over and the weekend is looming. Jinne, next week’s long weekend is set to be propvol events, but let’s get this one out the way first, nuh.

IT’S A GONNA BE A NIGHT TO REMEMBER: Local muso Mujahid George It’s the final show of Bo-Kaap Golden Boy Mujahid George’s 25th Music Celebration on Saturday at the Good Hope Christian Centre in Ottery and everyone is invited. Mujahid will be joined by his friends Zane Meas, Garth Taylor, Emo Adams, Loukmaan Adams, Don Vino, Jonathan Rubain and Robin Pieters for a night of pure entertainment. “It’s a celebration with my greatest friends, people who climbed ladders of success in this industry, we’ve worked together for a long time. The reason it’s an all male cast, is due to Father’s Day being just around the corner,” says Mujahid.

“Zane and I bonded at an event in Wellington where he was the guest speaker, and his wisdom blew my mind. Don Vino Prins was part of my first performance on national TV and I wanted to thank him for making sure things went the way they did. SHARING THE STAGE: Kwaai saxophonist Don Vino will be keeping it saxy. Picture: Tracey Adams / African news agency (ANA) “Even though Robin was a back-up singer while I was already performing on the big stage, this guy very quickly proved himself and has gone on to sell out venues. “Loukmaan Adams is my number one in this industry, I can’t do much without his opinion, as much as he gives me and others the glory, he’s the one that many don’t see behind the scenes. I have only the greatest respect for everyone on the line up.”