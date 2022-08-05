On Monday evening, 8 August, S.W.A.T is holding an event for all things Woman.
Your ticket includes: Light snacks, complimentary welcome drink shaken not stirred by bold women, live entertainment, goodie bags, lucky draws and prizes.
There will be one THORN among the roses, with talented artist Emo Adams providing more entertainment!
All profits will be donated to a charity.
No under 21s allowed. Tickets cost R200 each via Quicket.
Stiek uit at S.W.A.T, 55 Walnut Road, Lansdowne. Doors open at 7pm.