Spend Heritage weekend at the V&A Waterfront’s Makers Landing where you can discover and enjoy all things Halaal at the Makers Halaal Market on Saturday and Sunday from 10am.
Curated by Conscious Meat Merchants, the market aims to celebrate premium Halaal artisans across a variety of fields.
The market will showcase leaders in their industries and specifically highlight food, design, clothing, art and music for everyone to experience.
Visitors can expect to meet over 50 vendors throughout the weekend.
Entry is free and is from 10am to 6pm and the venue is at Makers Landing, The Cruise Terminal at the V&A Waterfront.