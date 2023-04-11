This seven-year-old beauty queen from Brackenfell is on a mission to conquer the modelling world. Pretty Krista Williams was crowned Miss Petite South Africa 2023 at the Miss Junior South Africa pageant that took place between 30 March and 1 April in Pretoria.

The Grade 2 learner was also crowned Miss Petite Universe SA 2023, scooping up a slew of accolades including best in interview, best ramp model, best dressed in interview, best dressed in evening wear, most photogenic, overall face of South Africa winner, overall Junior Charity Award winner and Public Choice Award winner. OULIK: Krista Williams took the top prizes at the Miss Junior SA pageant.Pictures: Supplied And if that is not enough, she then went on to achieve the Best of the Best Junior female award, which means she achieved the highest score out of all the models aged two to 12. Proud mom Lana Williams says: “It's an amazing achievement at such a young age. We are so very proud of her and all of her hard work.”

She adds: “The competition was very exciting. Krista’s diligence and hard work achieved excellent results. “She was happy to make new friends, confident and very excited to take on the big stage.” Modelling at the tender age of four, and has so far raked in 30 crowns and titles.

“I had her join pageantry because I wanted her to gain confidence and to be poised.” The little beauty queen said she felt very happy and enjoyed being on stage. “I love my coach Tiffany-Amber Moses, modelling and doing charity work.”

PRIDE: Mom Lana Williams.Pictures: Supplied “The competition was exciting and I also practised very hard. I would love to become an artist when I grow up because I like drawing and painting, and also a doctor because I would love to help sick people get better,” says Krista. In 2022, Krista was crowned Tiny Miss Queen of the World 2022 and Tiny Miss Tourism South Africa 2022. Lana says they were invited to represent South Africa at the Little Miss Universe pageant in Turkey next year.