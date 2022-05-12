On Friday night, comedians Yaaseen Barnes and Simmi Areff are teaming up for what has been branded as a “stand-up comedy show by South Africa’s other Muslim comedians” at the old Fugard Theatre. The pair said they wanted people to know that the show was not a Muslim stand-up comedy show but “about two comedians who are also Muslim.”

Areff’s comedy style encapsulates the essence of storytelling, while Barnes is known for his dry humour and one-liners. Barnes said they’ve been planning this show since they became friends seven years ago but they became busy. “We’re also just two funny Muslim guys that like to tell jokes,” he added.

The name of the show is Deen There, Done That, where the two share stories of life as Muslim comics. “The name is a pun on the word deen, which in Islam means religion,” Barnes said. Deen There, Done That will be on show this Friday, May 13, at the old Fugard Theatre building, in the Avalon Auditorium.