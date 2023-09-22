The long weekend is upon us and if drifting and speed racing pumps your adrenaline, then the Grand Parade is where you should be this weekend. After a four-year hiatus, the DriftCity is making its anticipated return on Sunday.

The iconic Grand Parade will be transformed into a 3 000m² drift arena with a time attack obstacle course, where 30 of the country’s leading drifters and gymkhana competitors will battle it out. While the drifting competition will be the main attraction, the event also features a lifestyle exhibition area for industry-related products, along with go-karts, a food village, kids’ fun zone, spectator ride-alongs and a world-class car show. “Since its premiere in 2016, DriftCity has proven to be a popular event with residents of a city with a long-standing motorsport culture,” Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said.

“It was one of the first motorsport events the City chose to get behind in our efforts to provide alternative platforms to illegal street racing and unlawful spinning.” FUN: Many activities planned for the day “For the City of Cape Town , events such as DriftCity contribute greatly to our campaign to get racing off public roads and into more legal environments, while also providing an opportunity to small and medium-sized businesses with trading prospects.” Tickets start from R150 at Computicket. Gates will open at 11am.