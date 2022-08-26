The MJLi KungFu Foundation will host a Kids and Youth Kung Fu Tournament under the leadership of World Kung Fu champion, Muhammad Junaid Chafeker on Saturday at Filia School Hall in Goodwood. Fifty students between 10 and 18 will compete.

“I would like the public to see my youth as this is preparation for the African Youth Tournament on 26 November,” says Chafeker. The program starts at 8.30pm and tickets cost R30 for children and R50 adults. At 6.30pm, a fundraiser will be held for his 15-year-old, Muhammad Saifullah, who is headed to the International KungFu Federation World Championships in Turkey from 6-9 September.