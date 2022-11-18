Siv Ngesi says Cassper Nyovest is making excuses on Twitter because he is ‘afraid to fight’ him. Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest took on actor Siv Ngesi on Twitter after a month long appeal from Ngesi, to get into the boxing ring.

Ngesi has called out Nyovest to challenge him in a boxing match, but Nyovest ignored the Woman King actor’s invitation. Ngesi told IOL Entertainment: “I will fight anyone, even Big Zulu, but they’re avoiding me because they’re scared of me.” After more than a month, Nyovest has said that Ngesi wasn’t famous enough to fall in his league of opponents.

Ngesi recently posted a video of him boxing in heels, to which Nyovest replied: “First of all, this clip had 4 comments in 1 hour before I responded (Heals and All). “This is the reason I won’t take your fight over Big Zulu who is 10 times more famous and 3 times the size. I would love to fight you though cause you’re easy money. See you soon buddy!!!” First of all, This clip had 4 comments in 1 hour before I responded(Heals and All). This is the reason I won’t take your fight over Big Zulu who is 10 times more famous and 3 times the size. I would love to fight you though cause you’re easy money. See you soon buddy!!! https://t.co/K2NoO0ooQM pic.twitter.com/1BpTgG7p1y — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 16, 2022 Ngesi clapped back: “All I hear is excuses! But I get why you picked him!! But I love how confident you’re sounding suddenly.

“Make sure you don’t let the confidence become stupidity. against me you’ll get knocked out first round and I’ll do 10 jump splits and 3 worms to celebrate! love and respect.” All I hear is excuses!But I get why you picked him!! But I love how confident you’re sounding suddenly.Make sure you don’t let the confidence become stupidity. against me you’ll get knocked out first round and I’ll do 10 jump splits and 3 worms to celebrate!love and respect https://t.co/wp8wDlpaNm — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) November 16, 2022 Tweeps aired their opinions. @MmusiMaimane told Nyovest: “We all know that’s not the reason.”