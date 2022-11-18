Siv Ngesi says Cassper Nyovest is making excuses on Twitter because he is ‘afraid to fight’ him.
Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest took on actor Siv Ngesi on Twitter after a month long appeal from Ngesi, to get into the boxing ring.
Ngesi has called out Nyovest to challenge him in a boxing match, but Nyovest ignored the Woman King actor’s invitation.
Ngesi told IOL Entertainment: “I will fight anyone, even Big Zulu, but they’re avoiding me because they’re scared of me.”
After more than a month, Nyovest has said that Ngesi wasn’t famous enough to fall in his league of opponents.
Ngesi recently posted a video of him boxing in heels, to which Nyovest replied: “First of all, this clip had 4 comments in 1 hour before I responded (Heals and All).
“This is the reason I won’t take your fight over Big Zulu who is 10 times more famous and 3 times the size. I would love to fight you though cause you’re easy money. See you soon buddy!!!”
First of all, This clip had 4 comments in 1 hour before I responded(Heals and All). This is the reason I won’t take your fight over Big Zulu who is 10 times more famous and 3 times the size. I would love to fight you though cause you’re easy money. See you soon buddy!!! https://t.co/K2NoO0ooQM pic.twitter.com/1BpTgG7p1y— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 16, 2022
Ngesi clapped back: “All I hear is excuses! But I get why you picked him!! But I love how confident you’re sounding suddenly.
“Make sure you don’t let the confidence become stupidity. against me you’ll get knocked out first round and I’ll do 10 jump splits and 3 worms to celebrate! love and respect.”
All I hear is excuses!But I get why you picked him!! But I love how confident you’re sounding suddenly.Make sure you don’t let the confidence become stupidity. against me you’ll get knocked out first round and I’ll do 10 jump splits and 3 worms to celebrate!love and respect https://t.co/wp8wDlpaNm— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) November 16, 2022
Tweeps aired their opinions.
@MmusiMaimane told Nyovest: “We all know that’s not the reason.”
We all know that’s not the reason. pic.twitter.com/fL5A7l0BEn— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) November 16, 2022
@mthethot59 wrote: “Heals, Big Zulu’s fame and Size has got nothing to do with this Cass … If his easy Money come next year before year End anytime infact Fight Siv kesibone …That guy utloku Rappatsa Blind!”
Heals, Big Zulu's fame and Size has got nothimg to do with this Cass....— MTHETHO® (@mthethot59) November 16, 2022
If his easy Money come next year before year End anytime infact Fight Siv kesibone....
That guy utloku Rappatsa Blind!
@slick7426 wrote: “Cass you're not serious, Big Zulu is more famous than Siv, hehehehe qalukyivake le, Siv has been famous even before Big Zulu had dreadlocks or whatever, take the fight after Big Zulus, and repeat those word in the ring, Siv will nyisa this one guys🤣🤞.”
Cass you're not serious, Big Zulu is more famous than Siv, hehehehe qalukyivake le, Siv has been famous even before Big zulu had dreadlocks or whatever, take the fight after Big Zulus, and repeat those word in the ring, Siv will nyisa this one guys🤣🤞— phillip (@slick7426) November 16, 2022