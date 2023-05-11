“This album is perfect,” he tweeted. “I might not drop a single. I might just drop the whole project so it’s received in context.”

Cassper Nyovest has fans anxiously waiting for his upcoming seventh studio album. While the rapper has been working silently, he has made it known that he has a hip-hop album in the pipeline.

This album is perfect. I might not drop a single. I might just drop the whole project so it’s received in context. I don’t want any confusion so, the song that is dropping before the album isn’t a single. It’s a campaign. It’s a dope song but it’s not the sound of the album. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 18, 2023

A fan urged the rapper to drop the single as they are “starving” and in response, the rapper said he was done recording but needs to respect a campaign record.

“We almost there. I’m done recording already. I just got this campaign record I have to respect and then we all systems go,” he tweeted.

We almost there. I’m done recording already. I just got this campaign record I have to respect and then we all systems go. https://t.co/528ILvSpWO — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 9, 2023

Nyovest shared with one tweep that he was also tired of waiting to drop the album and admitted to almost breaching his contract, but decided to trust the process.