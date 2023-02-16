Cassper Nyovest says he would have stieked uit for AKA’s memorial and funeral if he was in the country. AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was shot dead outside a restaurant in Durban on Friday.

Police investigations are ongoing. His family announced that Forbes’ memorial would be on Thursday followed by his funeral on Saturday. Online, a cheeky Twitter user took to the platform to ask rapper Nyovest – one of Supa Mega’s arch-rivals – whether he would be “pullin’ up” at the memorial. AKA and Nyovest’s beef spans more than a decade and throughout that time, they dissed each other on social media and in their music.

WILL MISS OUT: Cassper Nyovest can’t attend AKA’s memorial or funeral However, after the award-winning musician’s death, Nyovest sent his condolences. Responding to the tweet, Nyovest explained that although the two had their differences, he would have attended the memorial had he not had work engagements overseas. “Unfortunately, I’ll be out of the country for work, but if I was around I would’ve went. I would’ve went to the funeral too.