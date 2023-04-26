Following Elon Musk’s decision to make Twitter verification a paid subscription and remove verification on legacy accounts (accounts with verification prior to Musk’s takeover), several celebrities have expressed that they have no interest in paying for the service, which the social media platform has dubbed Twitter Blue.

When Twitter Blue was officially rolled out last week, fans noticed that some local stars had their blue ticks removed.

One of these was rapper and celebrity boxer Nyovest. When one fan advised him to subscribe, Nyovest responded, “Nope. I’m verified in the streets!”

Nope. I’m verified in the streets!!!! https://t.co/CSxTQRWjrb — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 20, 2023

He since seems to have subscribed as his verification tick is restored. Other celebs who appear to have not subscribed for blue-tick verification are amapiano stars Felo Le Tee, Focalistic, Daliwonga, Sir Trill, Pabi Cooper, Mas Musiq and Mr JazziQ.