Priddy posted a video of himself exercising in the gym and Cassper rekked his bek about the Soil rapper’s workout routine in the comments.

GYM ‘BUNNY’: Priddy Ugly

Nyovest then went on his Instagram Stories to reshare the video of Priddy training with the caption: “Can’t WEIGHT to knock out this FITNESS BUNNY!!!”

After months of taking jabs at each other on the socials, Nyovest and Priddy announced last week that they would be botsing in the second instalment of the Celeb City boxing exhibition at Pretoria’s Sun Bet Arena.

“It’s official!!! October 1st!! I’m back in the ring!!! Sun Arena will never be the same!!!! No long talk!!! It’s about to get ugly!!! Tickets out now!!! #CassperVsPriddyUgly,” shared Nyovest.