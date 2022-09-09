If you had any twyfel about award-winning kwaito star Cassper Nyovest jolling it up with American rapper Busta Rhymes, be prepared to vriet humble pie. Nyovest recently took to Twitter and shared his experience of an epic night in London, where the ding rukked with stars Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Talib Kweli and Mos Def.

In his post, the Move for Me hitmaker said that no cameras were allowed, which of course raised questions of whether the event happened. Jy weet mos, if there aren’t social media posts, did it even happen? Busta then posted several pictures on Instagram and in pic number nine, Cassper can be spotted. Rhymes even tagged his new bra.

NEW BRASSE: Busta Rhymes and Cassper Nyovest But, Cassper said the Touch It hitmaker, did not know who he was until Chappelle wysed him. He wrote: “Busta energy changed immediately, he then told this crazy story about meeting me through Swizzy and how it influenced his next album. MADNESS!” “Me and Busta chopped it up soooooo long that we ended up being the last 2 people to leave the club. Great f***ing night, great f***ing energy, partied with my idols. Dreams come true!!! God is good!!!”