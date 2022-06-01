The 29-year-old rap star donned a pair of yellow safety glasses and a skullcap as she prepared to undergo the treatment to remove hair from intimate parts of her body and joked that she would end up looking like a bald “alien cat”. She said: “I'm going to be like one of those alien cats that don't got no hair!”

However, the WAP hitmaker went on to explain that she had decided to go through with the procedure in an effort to avoid bumps brought on by shaving and explained to her 137 million followers why they should do the same if they want “soft” skin. Speaking on her Instagram Stories, she added: “A lot of y’all be getting razor bumps (or) ingrown hairs, (and) we get a little dark down there or in our underarms!” Back in 2019, the Grammy Award-winning star, who has 3-year-old Kulture and 8-month-old Wave with fellow rapper and long-term partner Offset, took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself at a spa in New York undergoing the same procedure.