Winter Lovin is the Winter version of the popular Summer Lovin.

The Grillfather Woodstock is hosting the Winter Lovin event on Saturday.

Because mense loved Summer Lovin so much, there was a demand for the event to return.

The event boasts DJs Renno, Portia, Chello, Fiegaro, Bubu, Ralton and more.

DIVERSE LINE-UP: Winter Lovin tickets cost R100 via Quicket

Organiser Naeem Hussain says: “There will be loads of prizes to give away on the day with one being a Mini Weber Braai.