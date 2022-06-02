The Grillfather Woodstock is hosting the Winter Lovin event on Saturday.
Winter Lovin is the Winter version of the popular Summer Lovin.
Because mense loved Summer Lovin so much, there was a demand for the event to return.
The event boasts DJs Renno, Portia, Chello, Fiegaro, Bubu, Ralton and more.
Organiser Naeem Hussain says: “There will be loads of prizes to give away on the day with one being a Mini Weber Braai.
“A day pumped with a quality sound sponsored by Fiegaro, sound and lighting is definitely something to look forward to.
“We have a very diverse set of DJs that will be playing different genres to ensure everybody keeps dancing to their favourite tunes.”
Entry is R100 via Quicket or at the door.
Doors open at 3pm and the jol ends at 1am.
Dress code is denim and white.