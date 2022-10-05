Mzansi has spoken – the Idols SA Season 18 Top 7 have been selected and brought the heat on Sunday night at the “Showstopper Night” theme. There were lights, props, and dashing outfits as the budding stars brought their A-game.

The lucky seven are Kabelo, Mpilo, Noxolo, Nozi, Thapelo, Ty Loner, and Cape Town’s sole hopeful, Zee. Unfortunately, CeeJay was booted off the show with the least votes of 8.5 million overall. The audience in Tshwane’s Heartfelt Arena and viewers at home were entertained by an opening group performance of Beyoncé’s Get Me Bodied, a special appearance from Mpho Popps, and a guest performance by Robot Boii.

The first contestant to perform was Kabelo, whose rendition of Usher’s Yeah! was met with a mixed response from the judges. Somizi Mhlongo said: “You were completely out of your comfort zone, but you gave it your all. I would give you ‘A’ for effort.” JR Bogopa wasn’t impressed at all: “You were off key and flat in most aspects.”

Kabelo told IOL Entertainment that he agreed with the judges’ comments. Zee’s was the third performance with another song by Queen B. The youngest contestant performed her own rendition of Grown Woman, and her effort divided the judges.

Seete loved it: “Your vocal ability always amazes me. It’s funny how we need to be reminded how young you are. You didn’t lose any concentration [and] you didn’t lose yourself, from beginning to end.” But Bogopa wasn’t happy with the performance: “It didn’t do much for me, but it was a solid effort.” Zee said: “I always try and hear the judges in a good way so that I grow stronger from there. Sunday’s comments were fine with me.