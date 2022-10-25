It was a sad night for Cape Town’s last woman standing on Idols SA season 18 after she was booted off the show. Sunday’s live show ended on a hartseer note for Zikhona Dyasi, aka Zee, who unfortunately did not secure enough votes to land her a spot in the top four.

The Daily Voice checked in with the youngest contestant of this season and she assured her fans that while this might be the end of her Idols journey, it’s definitely not the end of her musical road. “I feel sad but I’m gonna be alright because God has a plan for me,” the teen says. “It has been a great experience for me with everything that I’ve been told or advice I have been given, I always took it in positively and now I know how to approach many things should I be given or asked.”

“Everything that I have done is something that I never thought I would do. I’m proud of myself, therefore I would never change or wish to change any moment I had on Idols.” On Sunday, Zee graced the Idols stage one last time and wowed the audience by singing Mama by local dancer and singer Pabi Cooper, as well as Stay by international superstar Rihanna. “I chose these two songs because I love them so much and also they show off my vocal agility and how flexible my voice can be and also I chose these two different genres to show that I’m versatile,” says Zee.