Cape Town’s picturesque Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens has been named the best botanical garden in Africa at the World Luxury Travel Awards. The internationally-celebrated garden is nestled in the heart of the Mother City and is managed by the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI).

Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens spokesperson Nontsikelelo Mpulo reveals that in December 2022, Kirstenbosch received a maximum of 3900 visitors per day and approximately 79 500 visitors that month. She says: “December is usually the busiest month of the year as we are an outdoor destination and weather-dependent to a large extent. For the summer season from November 2022 to March 2023, we recorded nearly 350 000 visitors. “Kirstenbosch is a beautiful space to relax and explore the bounties of South Africa’s biodiversity.

“The Award recognises the hard work of the team and the pleasure we derive from sharing this garden with the world, and we invite visitors to immerse themselves in the natural heritage of the garden. “We are delighted that the garden has won this accolade. The World Luxury Travel Awards are voted for by the public.

Cape Town’s Mayco Member for Economic Growth, James Vos, says the accolade for Kirstenbosch was a feather in the cap for both SANBI and the City. He says: “Such awards are a boon for Cape Town because it once again highlights the variety and high quality of our destination’s attractions. “The City and its partners constantly aim to showcase the many experiences, products, and communities of Cape Town in its destination marketing material and visitor information content.”