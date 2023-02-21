Cape Town Pride will be attempting to make history by breaking the Guinness World Record for ‘Largest Drag Artist Stage Show’. This honour is currently held by Toronto Pride in Canada which, in July 2016, got 73 drag queens and kings lined up for a record performance.

This distinction was previously held by GSWS Columbus, that organised a show of 55 drag artists at an Ohio club in 2014. Barry Reid, organiser of the Cape Town world record attempt, told IOL: “With the Mother City being the Drag Capital of Africa, with drag pageants happening almost every weekend all over Cape Town, and with drag performances happening regularly in some of the most unlikely places [especially since lockdown], we are confident that we will have no problem rallying more than 73 drag performers together in one place at the same time to break the world record. “After all, we’ve got them all, from pageant queens, look queens, lip sync assassins, comedy queens, drama queens, and not forgetting our drag kings.”