The Mother City is considered the number one spot for baby-making. Research by DC Jewellery looked at the most loving cities, including those with the most popular tourist attractions.

The research was done through Instagram posts, Google searches, World Bank data and the Williams Institute’s Gay Acceptance Index. A combined score was then compiled to reveal which cities are the best for loved-up couples to visit. According to DC Jewellery’s Cities of Love 2022 research, there are 20 births per 1 000 people in the Mother City.

"The residents of Cape Town certainly aren't afraid of getting intimate, with the highest birth rate of all the cities on our list of 20 per 1 000 people." Istanbul took the second spot. According to the study, Istanbul has a birth rate of 16 births per 1 000 people. In third place, Sydney has 12 births per 1 000 people, or 1.58 births per woman. Which city is the most eager to pop the question?