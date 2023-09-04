A kwaai group of local hip hop and other artists known as M.A.D CPT (Make a difference Cape Town) have been nominated for two awards at this year’s Cape Town Artists Awards. M.A.D CPT was nominated for Best Content Creator of the Year and its founder Luweeg Luis, 25, from Salt River was nominated for Best Rapper of the Year.

The organisation consists of musicians, photographers, videographers, influencers and event organisers, among others. “Although we were nominated for two awards, we are pushing to get votes for Best Content Creator because we feel that we were the best for this year,” Luweeg said. “We feel very good about the nominations, especially the Best Content Creator one because the guys who organise the awards told us that we are doing very well and we should keep on pushing. We feel we are gonna take this home.”

M.A.D CPT was officially established in 2018 and has worked with some of the best young local talents such as the Temple Boys, Paula Kammies, iKamva Records, and Rejects, to name a few. NOMINATED: RAPPER: M.A.D CPT It’s the group’s second nomination as they were previously nominated at the 021 Awards and landed in the top three for Clothing Brand of the Year. “We are a whole media hub that caters to create opportunities for young artists to express their talent. We want to do more upliftment in more communities and more opportunities for our youngsters by creating ways to provide youth employment, so they don’t have to wait for a 9 to 5 but work on their talent. ” Luweeg added.