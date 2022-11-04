A Tafelsig dance group says the sky is the limit as they’ve got what it takes to compete on the world stage. The group, Devolution Dance Family, recently secured their spot for a fourth time at the World of Dance Nationals which will take place in Johannesburg on December 10 and 11.

However, the group never made it to the event in the past as they did not have enough funds. Now, founder and lead choreographer Shamieg George, 30, says they have another opportunity to showcase their talent and has appealed for sponsors to lend a helping hand. “The times when we couldn’t participate in this event we are now using that as our motivation,” adds Shamieg.

“We are trying to do it better now and to build the foundation, as ons die kan doen, dan is dit Hall of Fame toe.” He says that the group of 12 crew members has been working tirelessly to come up with the geld to fund their trip. “Any show that we get, we do it. If there’s some funding for us we take it and put it in our kitty,” Shamieg says.

The group has raised as much as R3 000 so far with the assistance of family and friends, but they still need another R27 000. Fellow dancer Junaid Fortuin, 18, says although mense think badly of Tafelsig due to gang violence, there are diamonds in the rough waiting to be discovered. “I feel proud to be part of something that children can look up to as there are not a lot of role models in the area,” he says.