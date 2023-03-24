Following a significant donation to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, inspectors will now be able to continue serving poor communities. The donation comes after a team of cyclists raised over R175 000 for the SPCA at the prestigious Cape Town Cycle Tour that took place a week ago.

SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham says that 45 cyclists responded to their call for participation in the race, under the hashtag #Race2Rescue. “The team braved the gruelling 109km route with a smile and by making every pedal push count for animals, raised over to keep our inspectors on the roads,” she explains. HARD WORK: Cyclists during the CT Cycle Tour. PICTURES: SUPPLIED Abraham tells the Daily Voice that the money will be used to keep the SPCA vehicles on the road.

“Their efforts translate directly into 157 tanks of fuel for our inspectors’ vehicles and will make a real difference to many animals awaiting rescue from situations of cruelty and neglect,” she explained.” According to Shivani Ghai, cyclists got hurt during the race, but says these injuries are niks compared to those suffered by animals living in harsh environments. “My physical discomfort during the race was nothing compared to the suffering experienced by animals awaiting rescue from conditions of neglect or abject cruelty, and that’s what kept me going,” Shivani says.