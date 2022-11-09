The soulful sounds of Luther Vandross is coming to Cape Town in an unforgettable tribute show by Cape Town singing sensation Fagrie Isaacs on Saturday at Hillsong Church in Century City. With almost 35 years of experience entertaining audiences, this tribute show titled Here and Now acts as a coming of age for Fagrie, who recently embarked on a full-time musical career.

Isaacs said he fell in love with Luther Vandross in 1994, aged 13, when he first heard the song Impossible Dream. “Luther Vandross has probably had the biggest impact in my life recently as an artist and I fell in love with his style of music, the way he married classical music with RnB soul music. “It is a great honour and privilege for me to do this tribute show, I am quite excited and it means the world to me,” he says.

“Putting this show together was not challenging because I have been wanting to do this for many years, but I never felt it was the right time because of the respect I have for the artist. I felt that I would not do justice. “My manager had to convince me that I am ready or else I would still not have done it.” Joining Isaacs on stage are local Cape Town musicians Salome, Andrea Fortuin and former Idols winner Jody Williams, with comedian Carl Weber as the emcee on the evening.

“I never thought I would do music full time and create a sustainable future for myself because there is so much talent in the South African music scene. SOULFUL: Here and Now tribute “But there isn’t much recognition for a lot of the artists and I see a lot of them having to hustle which is a sad reality,” Fagrie explains. “The crowd can expect some of my all-time favourites, from love ballads, popular duets, get-up-and-dance songs, and most iconic ballads like Impossible Dream, Here and Now, Power of Love, and many more. I don’t want people to come and sit – no, they need to come and be part of it by enjoying themselves and singing along.”