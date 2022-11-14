A high school teacher claimed second spot at this year’s Solidarity’s Teacher of the Year competition. Florance Vermeulen, 32, who was one of 15 onnies up for this award says he is honoured that his passion and calling for teaching has been recognised.

“I have always tried to focus on what is happening both inside and outside of the classroom so that I can use education and my subject knowledge to grow learners into holistic and responsible individuals who have a meaningful place in their communities,” he says. Honour: Cape onnie Vermeulen The Lückhoff Secondary School teacher who has gained a prominent following on social media after incorporating quirky dance routines into his lessons says its collective award. “This also boosts the self confidence of learners and subjects, knowing that our hard-work is indeed reaping great rewards.

“This nomination would have not been possible had it not been for the faith and confidence my learners, parents and broader community have within me," he explained. He firmly believes that everyone can positively change their life with the right support and motivation and teachers play an important role in inspiring and instilling values, dreams, and aspirations in their young charges. “I know that my learners are heavily influenced by music, especially hip hop, so I have tried to use this to bridge the gap between content-rich subjects and barriers to learning," the former STADIO School of Education graduate says.