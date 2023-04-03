Some of Cape Town’s top performers are taking to the stage to celebrate love, life and happiness month and are expected to deliver nothing but the best in local talent. Top entertainer Emo Adams will wow the audience with his electrifying dance moves and vocals and joining him is Idols Season 17 winner Berry Trytsman and Jasmone Damonse who wowed the audience with his beaula vocals on Season 1 of Maak My Famous.

“There is just so much talent on stage, the band as well as the other performers,” said Berry. “We want everyone to sing and dance with each and every song. REG TO DAZZLE: Emo Adams Our people know how to jol and just have fun together. We always feel like a big family.”

The show, presented by LRI Productions, will take place on 8 April at La Pineta Restaurant in Stellenbosch and Lyle Irwin, CEO of LRI Productions, underlined the importance of supporting home grown talent. “I believe it is important to host and showcase local talent to local audiences because I don’t think us as South Africans, Capetonians especially, realise just how blessed and lucky we are with the talent we have. “We have the most amazing talent but we tend to support international acts instead, this is clear from what is featured on our radio stations, we want to change that focus,” said Lyle.