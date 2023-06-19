The Sporting Chance Street Netball Regional Finals ended on Youth Day and the winners will now battle it out in the finals before the start of the Netball World Cup, which will take place in Cape Town on July 28. The programme is an initiative of the Sporting Chance Foundation and forms part of Cape Town’s build-up to the Netball World Cup.

Since April, 768 netball players from Mitchells Plain, Langa, Grassy Park, Khayelitsha, Elsies River, Mfuleni, Nomzamo and Ocean View have played every Friday in the various communities. The best teams from each area battled it out in the semi-finals on Friday and the winners will now get the opportunity to play at the City of Cape Town Netball World Cup Fan Park outside the CTICC next month. Global event : The 2023 Netball World Cup Brad Bing from Sporting Chance said the finals were a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the youth of South Africa and showcase their skills.

“It was a fitting way to mark Youth Day, and we are thrilled with how well it went – the weather also came to the party,” he explained. The initiative has also seen the girls being given essential life skills training by supporting partner, Emthonjeni Counselling and Training. In addition, SA netball icon Phumza Maweni and her foundation have been identifying players who display exceptional talent and will mentor them.